Ellen DeGeneres deletes tweet after getting slammed for referring to people of colour instead of black people

Popular television host Ellen DeGeneres deleted her tweet after getting criticised for referring to people of colour instead of specifically dedicating the post to the black people.

Ellen DeGeneres recently shared an anti-racism post on Twitter extending her support for the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd. However, she had to delete it after people criticised her for being 'tone-deaf.' Over the last few days, people across the USA have been participating in the anti-racism solidarity protests in support of the black victims who faced police brutality. Shortly after a TV show host shared the tweet, people slammed her for addressing the tweet to people of colour instead of referring to black people.

“Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad. People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change,' Ellen wrote in her since-deleted post. Screenshots of the deleted tweet, which was shared on 30th May are now resurfacing on social media. People also pointed out that she was being hypocritical, considering her controversial friendship with George W. Bush. Many flooded social media and questioned her decision to shy away from specifically addressing the black community.

“Not people of color. George Floyd was black. Why are being so cautious? Seriously?” a Twitter user asked. “I still find it funny how Ellen Degeneres, a woman who is famous for boastfully signing life-size checks to random people on her show, can't even post a screenshot on the internet of her donating money in support of Black lives,” another wrote. People also asked her to do the right thing and pay her staff who were laid off after the production of her talk show was suspended. Many tagged her in their tweet and wrote, “Open your purse.”

ALSO READ: John Boyega joins Black Lives Matter protest: Don’t know if I’m going to have career after this but f**k that

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×