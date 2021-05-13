Ellen Degeneres denies being aware of the toxic workplace environment as her talk show comes to end in 2022

In a chat with Today, Ellen Degeneres has denied any knowledge of sexual misconducts and the toxic workplace environment that surrounded BTS of her Daytime talk show.

Recently, it got announced that ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ is now coming to its conclusion after the end of the 19th season in 2022. Speaking about it to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,”. The show has been surrounded by former and current members complaining of top executive producers overlooking a toxic workplace environment that allowed sexual misconduct, inappropriate touching, and questionable relationships between the higher and lower-level staffers.

In a chat with Today host Savannah Guthrie, Ellen spoke about the allegations and said, “I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated,". "People get picked on, but for four months straight for me, and for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and how — what a happy place it is," said Ellen further elaborating her point.

Ellen mentioned that there are over 255 employees in multiple buildings and therefore she could not have been able to keep a tab on the activities that go around the show unless she literally becomes the last one to leave every day after work. She denied that the show is ending because of the speculations of misconduct but the fact that she does not feel creatively engaged anymore with one of the most successful daytime talk shows.

