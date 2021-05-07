Ellen DeGeneres denies 'marital troubles' with Portia de Rossi; Reveals why she is living with Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres referred to Courteney Cox as her "landlord" on The Ellen Show, and revealed why she has been living with her currently.

Ellen DeGeneres recently hosted her good friend and current roommate, Courteney Cox on her show where the two were seen discussing their living situation. It came as a surprise to many when they found out that Ellen has been camped at Cox's house and this quickly led to speculations about the status of DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage. While fans wondered if an apparent separation was on the way, the host clarified the reason for her stay at the Friends stars' house.

While introducing Courteney on the show, DeGeneres said, "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord." To Ellen's statement, Cox further responded saying, she considers herself as Ellen's "roommate" rather than her landlord.

It was later on the show that DeGeneres explained the reason for her stay at Courteney's house as she said, "I’m not having marital troubles… I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills I needed a place to stay and you [Courteney] were kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"

During her recent appearance on Ellen's show, Cox spoke about the upcoming Friends reunion and revealed how emotional it was to get together again with her co-stars and friends.

DeGeneres is known to be close to Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. During the pandemic, Ellen was seen chatting with Aniston on a video call as she appreciated their friendship, especially amid the difficult time.

ALSO READ: Anne Heche reveals ex Ellen DeGeneres didn't want her to 'dress sexy' when they were together

Share your comment ×