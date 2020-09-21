Ellen DeGeneres ‘didn't hold anything back’ addressing workplace toxicity rumours during season 18 premiere?

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly cleared the air with her staff at her daytime talk show. A source via People magazine said that the host addressed the issues in detail during the filming of their season 18 premiere.

Ellen DeGeneres is kicking off the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by directly addressing the allegations about numerous complaints of workplace toxicity. A source spoke to People magazine about DeGeneres' opening monologue and revealed that "She didn't hold anything back." "It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer. She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday."

Leading up to the premiere, the source says DeGeneres was "connecting with the staff over Zoom" and "knows that it's on her to make sure everyone feels like they're being heard and valued." Then, on the day the season 18 premiere was filmed, DeGeneres was supported by her wife Portia de Rossi and the crew applauded when the host walked off the set, according to the source, who says: "It was an emotional moment for everyone; she thanked everyone."

In case you missed it, Ellen’s day time talk show was clouded in controversy this summer after BuzzFeed News published a report in which one current and 10 former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

