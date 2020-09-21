  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres ‘didn't hold anything back’ addressing workplace toxicity rumours during season 18 premiere?

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly cleared the air with her staff at her daytime talk show. A source via People magazine said that the host addressed the issues in detail during the filming of their season 18 premiere.
8371 reads Mumbai
Ellen DeGeneres ‘didn't hold anything back’ addressing workplace toxicity rumours during season 18 premiere?Ellen DeGeneres ‘didn't hold anything back’ addressing workplace toxicity rumours during season 18 premiere?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ellen DeGeneres is kicking off the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by directly addressing the allegations about numerous complaints of workplace toxicity. A source spoke to People magazine about DeGeneres' opening monologue and revealed that "She didn't hold anything back." "It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer. She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday."

 

Leading up to the premiere, the source says DeGeneres was "connecting with the staff over Zoom" and "knows that it's on her to make sure everyone feels like they're being heard and valued." Then, on the day the season 18 premiere was filmed, DeGeneres was supported by her wife Portia de Rossi and the crew applauded when the host walked off the set, according to the source, who says: "It was an emotional moment for everyone; she thanked everyone."

 

In case you missed it, Ellen’s day time talk show was clouded in controversy this summer after BuzzFeed News published a report in which one current and 10 former staffers spoke anonymously about their experiences on set, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres addresses staff amid toxic work culture claims at her show; ADMITS she ‘has good & bad days’

Credits :People magazine, Buzzfeed news, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement