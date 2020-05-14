Ellen DeGeneres is ‘at the end of her rope’ as staff and guests accuse her of being cold and mean?
Ellen DeGeneres is hands down one of the most beloved television personalities out there. The host of the Ellen DeGeneres show has always been praised for being kind and generous towards people around her. However, in the past few weeks, she has been hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons. People have accused her of being mean to her staff members and guests. Reportedly, after tolerating the allegations for weeks, the TV show host is at the end of her rope.
A source close to the 62-year-old host told Us Weekly that while she initially ignored the allegations and thought they were just a case of 'sour grapes' from 'a few haters,' but now that people are continuing to talk about her, the accusations are bothering her. It all started after the production of her talk show was put on hold and her staff members claimed that the creators of the show did not treat them well after the shooting was cancelled.
Many then came forward and pointed out that even Ellen did not take any proactive steps to make sure her employees did not suffer during the Coronavirus lockdown and instead started shooting her show from home. Meanwhile, the workers were asked to get ready for a 60% reduction in pay. The insiders stated that the producers would occasionally answer their phone calls but would not reveal any useful information.
“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day,” another insider said referring to the accusations levelled by Ellen’s former bodyguard Tom Majercak. Earlier this month, Tom, who was assigned to protect the popular talk show host during the 2014 Oscars ceremony, mentioned that the talk show host is not what she portrays to be. In addition to Tom, a beauty influencer, who appeared on the talk show also opened up about how cold the host is in real life.
ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian clears the air on pregnancy rumours; Says ‘This is me when I have a few extra pounds on’
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Give it a rest.....these are trying times ..there are always going to be bitter and envious people in this world. Ellen has worked hard during her life and given so much......
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Fake figure on TV
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Ellen is not generous?!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
This lady seems to take too much pleasure in seeing people suffer on her show, I get the sense of someone who mean spirited. She laughs when people fall or slip or tumble, I guess I just don’t get it.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
The accusations at Ellen are ridiculous and stupid. So your boss requires you to not have bad breath and not stink otherwise home for the day. Yeah that sounds more than reasonable. The beauty influencer was also just dumb shit. For her question on how she knew she was a woman inside her answer was along the lines of because I hated men's clothes and wanted to wear women's clothes. Period. That's insane to think you can relate to a woman as a man because you like the clothes. And then bi**hed about the interview several times. Not to mention the arrogant unprofessional bodyguard with the hilarious name I pronounce as "major-co*k" because it serves 2 purposes now. What a self entitled jerk to think he deserved any attention whatsoever. You're working. Do your job. None of these idiots should ever get hired into the industry again
Anonymous 9 hours ago
You must be ellen...idiot!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
You must be ellen...idiot!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I think this was written by Ellen herself or she yelled at a p.a.to write it for her. Hi Ellen!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I only watched the one interview with Priyanka and found her rude and patronising towards her which she subtly passes off as humour. I'm no fan of Priyanka but she handled it superbly and gave a befitting response to her questions. Don't like the woman
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I never cared for "Ellen" She thought that she was something that she wasn't
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Aaahhh... The holier than thou brigade is out in full force.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Ellen sucks .
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Go figure.......it makes sense now with generosity....always coming from her friends at shutterfly.....interesting!!!!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Even in her show I have noticed that with only A list Hollywood actors is sounds super happy, with the rest their is some cynicism and rudeness.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Then fix yourself, Ellen. Of course, it isn't pleasant to receive criticism. But this is not just one person who is pointing a finger at you. These are several people. These people work behind the scenes. However, you can even find youtube videos of celebs that don't like you because you haven't been all that nice to them when they appeared as guests on your show. Maybe you're getting a sign? Work on genuinely changing yourself for the better. Don't be fake about it because people can see through fakeness; they're not stupid. Knowledge is power. You are receiving the knowledge that you've been a BTCH to many people...….then fix it.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
We will not watch the show anymore. I have always felt she was arrogant.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
At last. She is mean, she is arrogant, she is rude. Glad people can see her real face now. Covid brings out lots of ugly faced people.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
The hypocrisy of her at the end of every show, BE KIND!