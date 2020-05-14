Ellen DeGeneres is ‘at the end of her rope’ as staff and guests accuse her of being cold and mean?

Is Ellen DeGeneres ‘at the end of her rope’ as her staff members and talk show guests accuse her of being cold and mean? Read on to find out.

Ellen DeGeneres is hands down one of the most beloved television personalities out there. The host of the Ellen DeGeneres show has always been praised for being kind and generous towards people around her. However, in the past few weeks, she has been hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons. People have accused her of being mean to her staff members and guests. Reportedly, after tolerating the allegations for weeks, the TV show host is at the end of her rope.

A source close to the 62-year-old host told Us Weekly that while she initially ignored the allegations and thought they were just a case of 'sour grapes' from 'a few haters,' but now that people are continuing to talk about her, the accusations are bothering her. It all started after the production of her talk show was put on hold and her staff members claimed that the creators of the show did not treat them well after the shooting was cancelled.

Many then came forward and pointed out that even Ellen did not take any proactive steps to make sure her employees did not suffer during the Coronavirus lockdown and instead started shooting her show from home. Meanwhile, the workers were asked to get ready for a 60% reduction in pay. The insiders stated that the producers would occasionally answer their phone calls but would not reveal any useful information.

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day,” another insider said referring to the accusations levelled by Ellen’s former bodyguard Tom Majercak. Earlier this month, Tom, who was assigned to protect the popular talk show host during the 2014 Oscars ceremony, mentioned that the talk show host is not what she portrays to be. In addition to Tom, a beauty influencer, who appeared on the talk show also opened up about how cold the host is in real life.

