Ellen DeGeneres faces criticism for comparing the ongoing quarantine period to jail

Ellen DeGeneres receives flak on social media after joking about quarantine and comparing it to jail.

Ellen DeGeneres is back with her celebrity chat show, called The Ellen DeGeneres Show amidst the lockdown. After putting a halt to its shooting schedules in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Ellen is now back on air, virtually taking the show forward. In the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres, dancer Stephen Boss joined Ellen as the celebrity guest. The popular dancer shared his quarantine routine with the fans and spoke about a lot more.

However, Ellen DeGeneres landed herself in a soup as she made a joke about quarantine on her show. The television host is known for her upbeat humour and sarcasm that manages to send the audience on a laughter riot but this one clearly backfired on her. "This is like being in jail, is what it is," she said. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay," Ellen joked. "The jokes that I have," she added.

Check out her video:

I’m thinking of you and sending love to you all. There’s no better way for me to do that than from my show. pic.twitter.com/HsKvTorsLm — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 6, 2020

This joke cracked by Ellen DeGeneres did not go down well with a lot of people who then criticised her on social media. They pointed out the dangerous conditions and spike in coronavirus cases within jails across the country. The representatives for her show have not responded to the backlash as of now but Ellen is found at the receiving end of several negative comments.

Check out tweets:

"One of the most concentrated coronavirus outbreaks in the world is happening in NYC’s biggest jail complex...The jail’s top doctor called the situation a “public health disaster" ....One inmate said: "A lot of us are going to be going home in body bags." https://t.co/m1adElxfJP https://t.co/DIC6U4AwY8 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 7, 2020

What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in actual jail cells just hoping for the best without soap and basic protections https://t.co/RBytt0Kl4B — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 7, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus social distancing: Bored Ellen DeGeneres is calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 minutes; WATCH

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More