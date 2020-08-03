Ellen DeGeneres feels betrayed & wants out of the show after being accused of mistreating employees: Report

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly planning on walking out of her daytime talk show. Sources spoke to US Weekly and revealed that Ellen is

After reports of toxic work culture at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, rumours have been swirling that Ellen DeGeneres wants to walk out of her talk show. Now, a source is speaking out about the situation. The insider told US Weekly that: “She (Ellen) is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source said about the 62-year-old talk show host.

“She knows she can be tough at times,” the insider added, “but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.” Because of all of this, she apparently “wants out of the show,” the source confessed.

Recently, some reports suggested that British talk show host James Corden was next in line to replace Ellen if the need arises. The Sun reported that James “could be the shock winner after dozens of employees accused the Ellen of turning a blind eye to racism, bullying and sexual harassment on her hit daytime show,” and according to their alleged inside sources, James has been seen as a “long term successor” for a while.

That being said, one of the executive producers on the Ellen show recently spoke out amid the allegations Ellen DeGeneres was quitting her show. Andy Lassner, one of the executive producers on the show, took to Twitter on July 30 and shared the following meme: “Me: I really think 2020 is gonna turn around and start getting better. 2020: Lol, I’m gonna make your bed the epicentre.” A fan replied to the tweet and said, “I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching), I hope you find employment quickly.” Andy replied and said, “Nobody is going off the air.”

