Ellen DeGeneres’ former bodyguard details ‘demeaning’ experience; Says Ellen is not what she portrays to be

Ellen DeGeneres former opened up about ‘demeaning’ experience with the talk show host. He calimed Ellen is not what she portrays to be

In the last few weeks, various celebrities and staff members have called out Ellen DeGeneres for her unpleasant behaviour towards people. And the latest person to join the list is her former bodyguard Tom Majercak. Reportedly, Tom was assigned to protect the popular talk show host during the 2014 Oscars ceremony. “Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to — and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News while pointing out her alleged unfriendliness.

He stated that while Ellen’s wife Portia De Rossi was very nice to him and even “carried on a conversation,” the talk show host was very cold. He claimed that when Portia introduced him to Ellen, she did not greet him. “It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,’” Tom added.

He said he decided to open up about Ellen on a public platform after her staff members and former guests decided to speak up. “It's bugged me for years. I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that's really not the case when you meet her in person. You start hearing these stories and I was like, 'Man, there's got to be more to this.' She's not the person she portrays to be that she's playing off of society. That's my opinion." He said.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans finally makes his Instagram debut; to reunite with OG 6 Avengers for a special cause

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×