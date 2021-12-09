Ellen DeGeneres gives moving speech while accepting her final daytime talk show award at PCAs 2021

Ellen DeGeneres recently won big at the 2021 People's Choice Awards! The TV host received her final daytime talk show award for her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is soon slated to go off the air. The show won the title of the best Daytime Talk Show at PCAs and the award was presented by the teen icon and a frequent guest on Ellen’s chat show--JoJo Siwa.

While receiving the special honour, Ellen said: "It means more to me especially now. This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you. I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."

If you didn't know, the iconic show announced in May that season 19 would be the show's last.

She also reminisced about her initial goal being only about making people happy, laugh and smile and expressed gratefulness for being able to have done that through the talk show.

She said: "We play games, we make people laugh, but we get to shine a light on deserving people who are doing good in the world because there are a lot of people that are doing good in the world and we just don't see enough of it. I'm proud we get to do that every single day."

She added: "To all the people out there who are not feeling like you're fitting in or that you're popular, that you're part of the crowd, the goal is to be yourself. The goal is to be exactly who you are. Don't try to fit in. The people that get to know you will be lucky and that's who you need to be is exactly who you were born to be."

