Ellen DeGeneres meets Kevin Hart for lunch amidst toxic work culture claims surrounding her talk show

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres had lunch with actor and comedian Kevin Hart this weekend. Kevin has previously supported Ellen against claims that she participated in creating a hostile workplace environment at her talk show.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres stepped out of the house amidst the recent drama and rumours surrounding her namesake day time talk show to have lunch with pal Kevin Hart. The 62-year-old talk show host and the 41-year-old comic actor enjoyed lunch outside at a beachfront restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica, California. While Ellen and Kevin ate lunch, Kevin‘s very pregnant wife Eniko showed off her baby bump in a bikini while hanging out at the beach, reports Just Jared.

Earlier this month, Kevin defended Ellen amid her toxic work environment allegations via Twitter. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f–king planet,” Kevin wrote. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

Kevin is not the only celebrity who has supported Ellen, many stars including the likes of Katy Perry, Scooter Braun, Portia De Rossi and more have spoken out about this situation.

Singer Katy Perry recently spoke to LA Times and revealed why she defended Ellen so publicly. Katy told the publication that she wanted to speak from her own experience with the talk show host amidst behind the scenes drama at the talk show. “I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Katy explained to the tabloid. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

