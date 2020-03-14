Ellen DeGeneres misses her hosting gig after show stops production amid coronavirus crisis: I’m already bored

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ellen DeGeneres says she is missing her hosting gig after the production of her talk show was put on hold amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the production of the American talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers were suspended because of the Coronavirus pandemic. And now, Ellen DeGeneres has joined the list. The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show announced the news on Twitter and asserted that she is already missing her job. The latest update came just days after it was decided that Ellen will tape her show without the live audience.

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored,” she tweeted. NBC and CBS recently announced that they will no longer shoot the shows for at least about two weeks amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The shows will go on a break from March 13, Variety reported.

Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 13, 2020

The deadly disease has taken a serious toll on the entertainment industry and the health experts and government are advising people to stay away from public places and avoid human contact and limit social interactions. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on March 14. As the infection continues to spread across the world, it has already infected about 140,000 people. There have been 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the USA and the infection has caused 41 deaths, CNN reported.

