Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Late Friend Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss on His Death Anniversary; 'I Feel You with Me'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Ellen DeGeneres recently paid tribute to her late friend, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The highly acclaimed celebrity took to social media and uploaded a sweet yet emotional post recalling one of her closest friends.

The post, which the If These Walls Could Talk 2 actress shared, was made on the death anniversary of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Taking to Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres posted a picture of a vast, clean grassland surrounded by trees—some with leaves and others that appeared to have recently shed theirs.

The nature-filled photo also showcased a grand view of the open sky, which had shades of blue and white. Reflecting on her late friend, who the Sophia Grace and Rosie’s Royal Adventure actress still misses dearly, Ellen expressed her emotional side.

“Wherever I am, I feel you with me. I love you, tWitch,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote in her social media post.

For those who may not know, Stephen “tWitch” Boss served as the co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He first joined the show as a guest DJ back in 2014.

Boss, who was 40 years old, tragically passed away on December 13, 2022. His death was ruled a suicide.

Even after years, Ellen DeGeneres still recalls the sweet times she shared with Stephen “tWitch” Boss. It is also worth noting that the fabulous actress, who lent her voice to the beloved character Dory in the 2003 film Finding Nemo, has often been candid about the profound impact Boss’s death had on her life.

Advertisement

Previously, Ellen remembered the co-executive producer on what would have been his 42nd birthday, back in September, saying, “Happy birthday, tWitch. I miss you every day.”

Additionally, the widely appreciated celebrity paid a heartfelt tribute to Boss on his first death anniversary last year. At that time, she reminisced about the daily routine the two used to share after the show.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Oprah Winfrey Urged Ellen DeGeneres to Take a Post-Show Break and Ended Up Feeling ‘Triggered’ Herself