Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Late Friend Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss on His Death Anniversary; 'I Feel You with Me'

Ellen DeGeneres recently took to social media and paid tribute to one of her closest friends, the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Dec 14, 2024  |  05:08 PM IST |  328
Ellen DeGeneres pas tribute to late friend Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss
Ellen DeGeneres (Getty)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Ellen DeGeneres recently paid tribute to her late friend, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The highly acclaimed celebrity took to social media and uploaded a sweet yet emotional post recalling one of her closest friends.

The post, which the If These Walls Could Talk 2 actress shared, was made on the death anniversary of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Taking to Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres posted a picture of a vast, clean grassland surrounded by trees—some with leaves and others that appeared to have recently shed theirs.

The nature-filled photo also showcased a grand view of the open sky, which had shades of blue and white. Reflecting on her late friend, who the Sophia Grace and Rosie’s Royal Adventure actress still misses dearly, Ellen expressed her emotional side.

“Wherever I am, I feel you with me. I love you, tWitch,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote in her social media post.

For those who may not know, Stephen “tWitch” Boss served as the co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He first joined the show as a guest DJ back in 2014.

Boss, who was 40 years old, tragically passed away on December 13, 2022. His death was ruled a suicide.


Even after years, Ellen DeGeneres still recalls the sweet times she shared with Stephen “tWitch” Boss. It is also worth noting that the fabulous actress, who lent her voice to the beloved character Dory in the 2003 film Finding Nemo, has often been candid about the profound impact Boss’s death had on her life.

Advertisement

Previously, Ellen remembered the co-executive producer on what would have been his 42nd birthday, back in September, saying, “Happy birthday, tWitch. I miss you every day.”

Additionally, the widely appreciated celebrity paid a heartfelt tribute to Boss on his first death anniversary last year. At that time, she reminisced about the daily routine the two used to share after the show.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Oprah Winfrey Urged Ellen DeGeneres to Take a Post-Show Break and Ended Up Feeling ‘Triggered’ Herself

FAQs

When did Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss die?
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss died on December 13, 2022.
How old was Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss when he died?
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss was 40 when he died.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles