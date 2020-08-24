Ellen DeGeneres plans to take inputs from her fans after having fired three senior producers

  1. Home
Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres will soon interact with fans about the negative publicity her talk show has drawn on being probed for toxic work culture.
August 24, 2020
Ellen was recently asked by a reporter about her show, following the firing of three senior producers. She said she would interact with fans to address the subject, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I will be talking to my fans," Ellen said.

A while back, soon after Warner Bros. Television said three senior producers were being fired over the toxic work culture, Ellen had tweeted to clarify her position.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness -- no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she had written.

"I could not have the success I've had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she had further tweeted.

