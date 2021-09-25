Ellen DeGeneres reminisces about the initial days of her namesake talk show: I wanted this to be a happy place

After the shocking news of Ellen DeGeneres' namesake talk show ending, the media personality recently reflected on the long run of her show which has been on air since 2003. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Ellen revealed that she never anticipated that the show would go on for this long, DeGeneres also shared a piece of advice she would give her younger self in the year of her show's debut.

"I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy [it],” the 63-year-old comedian said.

DeGeneres also looked back and revealed how she could never have predicted the show’s massive success. "But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long," she admitted.

If you didn’t know, back in May, DeGeneres announced that the talk show would finally conclude next year after its 19th season. The news came in the wake of claims that suggested that the talk show host was abusing her power and creating a “toxic workplace environment” for all her employees.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres addresses staff amid toxic work culture claims at her show; ADMITS she ‘has good & bad days’