Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Netflix With Her Final Stand-Up Special; Everything We Know So Far

Ellen DeGeneres, the cherished comic and erstwhile talk show host, is about to stage a comeback on Netflix with a new stand-up comedy special.

This forthcoming special, set to debut later this year, will represent a significant milestone since, according to her, it will be the last taped one she will ever have.

A farewell laughter riot

DeGeneres confirmed in a statement released through PEOPLE magazine: “Yes, I’ll talk about it. Yeah, this is my final special.” The 66-year-old idol jokingly admitted that her wife, Portia de Rossi, looks just as beautiful in real life as she does on screen.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats, commented on Netflix's joy, highlighting that “there is no one quite like Ellen.” Robbie described her as an authentic legend and innovator who cannot wait for the laughter expected from that show when it airs next.

Comedy royalty at work

Produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73, DeGeneres' final special promises to delve into various topics, such as ending her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after nineteen successful seasons in 2022.

Behind all controversies around the workplace environment of the show, DeGeneres has been unyielding, instead addressing them with the usual humor and wit.

However, during her latest comedy gig in Los Angeles, she facetiously said something about being kicked out of show business for being mean (awkward), hinting at many obstacles she faced. But how did she respond?

She has decided not to go down the route of drama but instead remains focused, only bringing happiness and laughter, believing that during times like these, we require humor more than anything else.

A legacy of laughter and advocacy

Over several decades now, DeGeneres’ career has been dotted with various awards, such as 33 Daytime Emmy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom given to her by President Barack Obama in 2016, for promoting LGBTQ+ rights.

Beyond entertainment, she has also been an ardent advocate of causes such as gorilla conservation, evidenced in her special ‘Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure’ that aired in 2023.

As she prepares to bid farewell to taped specials, DeGeneres continues to embark on new adventures, spreading laughter and making a positive impact on the world one joke at a time.

