Ellen DeGeneres rushes wife Portia de Rossi to hospital under 'lot of pain', undergoes appendicitis surgery.

It was a bumpy weekend for Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi as the latter was rushed to hospital on Friday night. As per several international reports, Portia was in "a lot of pain" and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital. Upon consulting with the doctors, the former model and actress had to undergo an emergency appendicitis surgery as that was ruled out as the cause of the pain.

A source confirmed to People about the incident. "Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery," the source revealed. Portia, 48, is now recovering from the medical scare and is back home where she's steadily recuperating.

Appendicitis generally causes immense paid due to the inflammation of the appendix. The source added, "She (Portia) is now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good now." The couple who have been married for almost 13 years now have been a strong unit.

In a recent chat with People, Portia had revealed that Ellen made her feel comfortable with her sexuality when she was not yet out of the closet. She said, "I just got to a point where I chose love over anything else. This was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling, and Ellen really did help me through it just by being there and making me feel more comfortable about who I am — like there was nothing wrong with being gay."

