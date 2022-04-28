Ellen DeGeneres says Adam Levine is the reason she and wife Portia de Rossi are together

On the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine opened up about how he and Ellen had influenced each other's lives in major ways. The talk show host shared that on his second visit to the show, Adam, on being complimented on his sweater by Ellen, gave it to her. She went on and revealed that she and her wife Portia still wear it to this day.

The 43-year-old singer disclosed that at the time it was a crucial gesture for him to have given his cardigan as he shared, via ET, "Back then, that was a big deal that I gave you that, I only owned like four things." DeGeneres then chimed in and added, "But what I’ve done in exchange is that I named your first-born child," referring to Levine's child Dusty Rose with wife Behati Prinsloo. Levine agreed and went on to mention that at first, his wife "didn’t get it" but slowly she warmed up to the idea and that is how his 5-year-old came to be named.

As for the musician, Levine also played an important role in DeGeneres' love story with Portia de Rossi. The Sugar singer noted, "Although I also, and we won’t go into detail because it’s private stuff, I'm technically the reason you met Portia," as Ellen clarified, "Well not why I met her, but why we’re together." The duo affirmed that they indeed have a special connection with each other as Levine remarked, "I guess it makes sense that you named my firstborn child and so everything is as it should be," while Ellen agreed, "I know, we’re very intertwined in our life."

