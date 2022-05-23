Ellen DeGeneres seemingly reveals gender of Jennifer Lawrence's baby during final interview

Ellen DeGeneres may have accidentally revealed that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are the joyful parents of a "really cute" baby boy. Jennifer Lawrence called in during the last week of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her chat with the actress, Ellen DeGeneres congratulated her on her marriage to Cooke Maroney and the birth of her first child with him. J.Law and Ellen are neighbours, and, of the baby, Ellen told Jennifer, as per Just Jared, “I do hear you sometimes talking to him and it’s really cute.” Jennifer and Cooke have not officially revealed the gender of their baby until now, but Ellen seems to have verified that it is a boy. However, Jennifer has been exceedingly discreet about her life with a child since giving birth in February, and she has kept the baby out of the public spotlight.

Jennifer and Cooke have likewise kept a low profile following the birth of their child, with the couple not seeing out together for the first time since the birth until the beginning of April. They met in 2018 and have been married since October of 2019. Meanwhile, Jennifer and Cooke announced their pregnancy in September 2021. Jennifer was seen out and about with her baby bump on full display many times in the months that followed. She even promoted her 2021 film, Don't Look Up, while pregnant. Interestingly, Jennifer, on the other hand, promised even before giving birth that she would keep her kid private and out of the limelight.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work.”

