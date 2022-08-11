Ellen DeGeneres sends well wishes to ex Anne Heche amid her car crash and hospitalisation

Ellen DeGeneres recently sent her well wishes to ex Anne Heche after the later was hospitalised earlier this week following a car crash. Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story home in Los Angeles, thus igniting a fire that required nearly 60 firefighters to put out as per reports. The actress' rep revealed that she is in a coma.

A statement released by Heche's rep said, "At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident", via Entertainment Tonight.

Heche's ex Ellen DeGeneres was recently asked by a reporter while she was walking up to her car if she had heard about Anne's condition. The duo dated from 1997 to 2000 and when asked about her ex's recent car accident, Ellen responded saying, " We're not in touch with each other, so I wouldn't know."

Although the talk show host later sent her wishes to Heche as she added, "I don’t want anyone to be hurt." DeGeneres also admitted that it was quite a scary accident that Heche was in. This is the first time the comedian has addressed Heche's car crash publicly since she was hospitalized with burns on Friday. Previously, other celebrities such as Alec Baldwin came in support of Anne and sent her prayers and recovery messages. Also, Heche's former partner, James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, posted about her on Instagram and said "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight."

