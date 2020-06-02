Ellen DeGeneres shares an emotional video pleading for 'Peace and Communication' amid George Floyd protests

Ellen DeGeneres shares an emotional video and urges people to sign a petition for George Floyd's death.

Ellen DeGeneres took to her social media handle a few hours ago and expressed her anguish over George Floyd's death amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the US. The popular talk show host shared an emotional video with her fans addressing the issue and pleading for peace and communication. "I have been posting my thoughts and my stance on this but I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say. I am so sad and I am so angry, and I know I'm not going to say the right thing...I know that there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna be in disagreement with what I say," Ellen said as she welled up.

"I have always wanted to be the voice for people who feel like they don't have a voice, because I know what that feels like. I'm just so sorry that it's come to this. I really don't know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way, way too long," she added. Ellen further spoke about how justice has been denied and urged people to sign a petition. "People have gotten away with murder and that's what is happening. So, we've gotta see fairness and we've gotta see justice for all, because right now, this is not a fair world. Not at all," she said.

Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from here. https://t.co/delWjegA0a pic.twitter.com/HwA9w5kb0l — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2020

Ellen continued, "Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from the link in my bio. We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair. If you don't understand this then you have never felt like you weren't heard or you weren't equal. But if you've ever felt that, magnify it and see what's happening... Let's send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this."

