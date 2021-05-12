‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to end in 2022 as the sexual misconduct and toxic workplace allegations rise up

Ellen DeGeneres’s show will go off air after 19 seasons in 2022. The allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, intimidation, and a toxic workplace environment piled up.

One of the most loved American talk show that pioneered a concept and audience decades ago called ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is going off air in 2022. Ellen will host the 19th and last season as she bids adieu to a massive intellectual property. The front stage of the show is always filled with movie stars, happiness, and cheerful tasks but the allegations of sexual misconduct and speaking a highly toxic work environment are billed to top producers for engaging in questionable activities with low-level employees.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, Ellen spoke about her decision of quitting a show and said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,”. As per the BuzzFeed expose, the decision to end the show came after three of the top executive producer’s shows participated in and oversaw a work culture that allowed inappropriate touching, and a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment leading to an internal WarnerMedia investigation.

Ellen told Hollywood Reporter that she had been contemplating leaving the show after the 16th season and the producers convinced her to do more seasons though she only wanted to continue for one more. She further said, “So, there was an internal investigation, obviously, and we learned some things but this culture we’re living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes. And I don’t want to generalize because there are some bad people out there and those people shouldn’t work again but, in general, the culture today is one where you can’t learn and grow, which is, as human beings, what we’re here to do." Ellen launched her show in 2003 that quickly become one of the top-rated daytime television shows as well as a strong platform for film stars to promote their venture at once to a massive audience.

