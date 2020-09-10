The Ellen DeGeneres Show resumes shoot post controversial claims; Says ‘yes, we’re gonna talk about it’

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is starting filming again for season 18 and the show’s talk show host Ellen DeGeneres says she’s going to address the toxic work culture claims in her show.

Ellen DeGeneres' talk show is back and she plans to address the elephant in the room which is the behind the scenes drama going on at the talk show. The host revealed Tuesday that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return in-studio for Season 18 with a guest appearance from comedian Tiffany Haddish on September 21. "I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said in a press release via Billboard. And by "it," DeGeneres is referring to allegations of racism, sexual harassment and workplace toxicity levelled by unnamed former staffers at her show.

Before the plans for a new season were announced, Steve Harvey suggested DeGeneres should "just walk away." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, fellow TV host Harvey, who has previously appeared on The Ellen Show several times and co-produced the reality kids talent show Little Big Shots together with the anchor, addressed the controversy.

“Ellen (has) got a lot of money. If I was Ellen, I'd just walk away," he said. "She got enough. I wouldn't let them drag me down like that... I have never seen any sign of it – not saying nothing ever happened over there – but I will say this: Ellen DeGeneres (is) point blank period one of the coolest people I've ever met.”

But now, Ellen’s show will begin filming again at the WB studios without an in-studio audience due to coronavirus restrictions that forced production to suspend in March.

DeGeneres' premiere week will reportedly feature celebrity appearances from Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Other guests, including Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom, will appear throughout the month.

