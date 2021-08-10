The Ellen DeGeneres Show REVEALS new promo for its 19th and final season; Here’s when it RELEASES

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all set to begin its upcoming season, which is also supposed to be the final season for the show. According to a press release, via Entertainment Tonight, host Ellen DeGeneres will “continue to deliver uplifting, inspiring and hilarious experiences to viewers.” The show also promises to have similar setlists as the previous seasons, with “unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human-interest guests and sought-after viral sensations worldwide.”

The promo focuses on the achievements of the show over the 19 years. This includes having 4000 guest stars, 1500000 audience members, $450000000 given out, and “countless lives changed.” While previously announcing about the talk show coming to an end, DeGeneres had promised her audience to deliver a brilliant final season. Teasing her fans, she went ahead to add that the season will be one where she says 'thank you' to her fans. “It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank You. Thank you all,’” Ellen began. Ellen also promised that 'every day will be a celebration.' "There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley,” DeGeneres added.

The teaser of the show comprised footage from celebrities including Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Michelle Obama, and Justin Timberlake. The teaser, which is a collage of various footage from over 3,000 hours of the show, has many snippets from previous sit-downs with various celebrities. The 19th and the final season is slated to begin from September 13.

