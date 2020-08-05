The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s ratings down to an all time low amidst ongoing claims of a toxic work culture

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show’s ratings are down to an all-time low amidst recent allegations of toxic workplace culture. Scroll down for details.

Amidst recent drama surrounding the show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is taking a major hit. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s ratings are at “a series low,” according to a report by The New York Post that was released yesterday. The news of low ratings comes at the same time that Ellen is embroiled in a controversy speaking to her behaviour to those who work for her on her show, as well as the show’s apparent culture of toxicity.

“Ratings for the daytime program — which is facing ongoing allegations of toxic workplace culture — slipped to a series low last month, snagging a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating for the week ending July 26, which noted that it’s a 9% drop from the previous week and a steep -29% fall from the same period in summer 2019. However, it’s worth noting that other talk shows currently in summer reruns have also faced declines, including Dr Oz, which dropped 22%, and The Real and The Doctors, which are both down 20%,” The New York Post reported.

Amidst the drama surrounding the daytime talk show host, many of her celebrity friends have come forward to defend Ellen. Recently Katy Perry took to Twitter and expressed support by saying: “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy wrote on Twitter. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

Previously, Ellen’s wife and actress Portia De Rossi also broke her silence and expressed support via Instagram, saying: “To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram alongside a graphic that read “I Stand by Ellen.” Portia’s message also included, “Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen.”

Manager to stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande amongst others also took to Twitter and said: “People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality…needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular, she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

