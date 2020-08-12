The Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on toxic work culture allegations: There’s been love

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who has been the house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, has broken his silence on the toxic work culture allegations. Read below to know what the 37-year-old choreographer had to share on the same.

It came as quite a shock to The Ellen DeGeneres Show viewers when a Buzzfeed piece revealed one current and 10 former employees talking about the alleged toxic work culture on the talk show. The complaints varied from racism, intimidation to even unjust termination. Several celebrities and close allies have come forward to offer their support to Ellen DeGeneres while many also believe that a thorough investigation needs to be done to avoid such a situation. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who has been the house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, has broken his silence on the "toxicity" claims.

Talking to US Weekly, tWith revealed that he "can't speak too much legally" about the allegations but for him, personally, "there's been love." The 37-year-old further elaborated to US Weekly, "Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there’ll continue to be love." Stephen's response comes days after The Ellen DeGeneres Show's former DJ Tony Okungbowa spoke about his personal work experience on the talk show.

"Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there. I was on-air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013," Tony began his Instagram post.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," Okungbowa concluded.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on toxic work culture allegations in letter to her staff: We have to be mindful

What is your take on the toxic work culture allegations on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×