The Ellen DeGeneres Show's former staffer COMPARES the alleged toxic work culture to The Devil Wears Prada

An anonymous ex-camera assistant from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has claimed that the alleged toxic work culture can be compared to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's 2006 classic The Devil Wears Prada.
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Ellen DeGeneres as her highly acclaimed talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show has come brutally under the scanner post a detailed piece by Buzzfeed where one current and 10 former employees spoke candidly about the alleged toxic work culture. From racism to intimidation and unjust termination, the complaints shocked the world and led to an investigation by WarnerMedia as well as an apology to the staff by DeGeneres herself. Now, many current and ex-staffers are talking about their work experience, good and bad, including a former camera assistant (joined by a chorus of staffers) who chose to be anonymous while speaking on the Australian radio show Stav, Abby & Matt.

"It’s kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year. It’s just a badge of honour to have that and have it on your resume," the unnamed woman shared about the alleged toxic work culture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, via Page Six. For the unversed, she is referring to the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway with the former playing Miranda Priestly, an overbearing, brash editor-in-chief who terrorises her entire staff.

The ex-employee claimed that the staff would often work 10 hours a day on the show. "It’s basic rights; being paid overtime, water on a hot day. If you ask for that, you’re told, well, there’s the door," she claimed.

