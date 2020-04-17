Ellen DeGeneres’ staff is upset on receiving cold treatment after the talk show was shut down amid COVID 19

Ellen DeGeneres’ staff is upset about how the producers of the show treated them after the talk show was shut down amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Just like various other TV shows, the production of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was also put on hold to promote social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the shooting of the daytime talk show was shut down, Ellen has been posting hilarious content on Instagram to keep people entertained amid the health crisis. However, it seems like while she is practicing social distancing with her wife, Ellen’s staff has been distressed about the treatment they are getting from the producers of the show.

According to Variety, the core crew of the show, consisting of more than 30 employees, did not receive any written communication about the status of their working hours or salary. Two sources mentioned that it has been over a month, and the producers have not tried to reach out to them to find out about their mental and physical health amid the COVID 19 lockdown. The insiders stated that the producers would occasionally answer their phone calls but would not reveal any useful information.

The workers are also upset about the show’s recent hire of an outside, non-union tech company to help Ellen tape the show remotely from her home in California. When the production executives did contact them, the workers were asked to get ready for a 60% reduction in pay. Confirming the news, Warner Bros. Television stated that the staff will still be paid but at a reduced rate. “Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind,” the studio stated. ALSO READ: Demi Lovato's source refuses rumours of her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×