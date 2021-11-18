Ellen DeGeneres suggests Tequila for Lilibet’s teething pain after Meghan Markle expresses concern

Meghan Markle will soon be making her return to TV with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and in a preview clip by the studio, the former royal can be seen talking about a major milestone of her and Prince Harry’s 5-month-old daughter Lilibet. The Suits alum, 40, spoke to the 63-year-old anchor and revealed that their 2nd child has finally started teething! The mother of 2 also said that she would do “anything to relieve that” pain for Lili. To which Ellen replied, “Tequila, anything.”

When Meghan said, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you,” the TV host joked, “That’s why I don’t have kids.” If you didn’t know, Meghan currently lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, 37, Lili and son Archie, 2, after moving base from the UK in early 2020. During her chat, Markle also noted that their family is “very happy” here.

If you didn’t know, their move to the US came after the duo decided to step down from their senior duties as royal family members and temporarily live in Canada but eventually ended up moving back to the states. The pair made their exit permanent in February.

In another part of the interview, the former actress also got nostalgic about her life as a working actress before she married Prince Harry, Meghan said: “I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say ‘break a leg, I hope you get it.’ So driving today was very different.”

