Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID; Shares health update ‘Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now’

Ellen DeGeneres recently revealed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus, along with the announcement the TV show also shared a health update. Scroll down to see what she said.

Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 62-year-old talk show host released a statement on her Twitter account explaining that she’s thankfully feeling fine and has done the appropriate contact tracing to let anyone that she has had contact with know of her diagnosis. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” Ellen wrote. Ellen has not said if her partner, Portia de Rossi, also contracted the virus.

On the professional front, Ellen has had a tough summer. If you missed it, the TV show was under the spotlight for claims of toxic workplace environment at her talk show--The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In July, finally broke her silence in a letter to her staff which was obtained by THR. Ellen started off by sharing how she envisioned in her first meeting with the staff that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be "a place of happiness" where everyone would be treated with respect. "Obviously, something changed," DeGeneres noted and shared her disappointment as she continued, "And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

"I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly, some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," the 62-year-old talk show host added. "I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me," Ellen stated.

