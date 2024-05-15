Ellen DeGeneres To Discuss Workplace Controversy In Netflix Special? Here's What We Know

American comedian and Television show host Ellen DeGeneres is set to return to Netflix for her final stand-up special, nearly 6 years after her last comic show. This will be her second special for the streaming giant, all set to arrive in late 2024. Ellen, who is most noted for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a talk show that featured many celebrities during its 19-year television run, garnering 63 Daytime Emmy Awards as well. Even with such a successful run early on, the show was caught up in a mire of controversies, including allegations about a toxic workplace environment. But in her upcoming Netflix special, Ellen is set to address all the controversies surrounding this.

Ellen DeGeneres to return for a Netflix stand-up special

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” said Ellen in a statement reported by Variety. This is most likely a reference to the allegations that bubbled up in 2020, which caused the show to take a blow and eventually stop airing. Some former staff members had complained about the workplace conduct, which was followed by several news reports and an internal investigation by WarnerMedia. The comedian did take responsibility for inappropriate behavior on the set and apologized to the staff as well. In the aftermath, three show executives were fired, and the show subsequently went off-air in 2022. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A look at Ellen DeGeneres' career

Ellen rose to fame with the sitcom Ellen, an ABC show in which the titular character played by the comedian came out as a lesbian shortly after Ellen came out in real life as well. This perhaps became a groundbreaking cultural moment, also copping flak from groups that resulted in the network slapping parental advisory before every episode. Her illustrious career as a stand-up comedian has thrust her to a global stage, and she has hosted award shows like Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys.

Advertisement

Ellen made a return to stand-up in 2018, with a show titled Relatable. She also served as a producer on the documentaries Endangered and Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Netflix With Her Final Stand-Up Special; Everything We Know So Far