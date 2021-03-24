Ellen DeGeneres' toxic workplace controversy results in a ratings decline as the show loses 1 million viewers

After facing multiple allegations about the show being a toxic workplace, the Ellen DeGeneres Show sees a decline in viewership ratings.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show seems to have suffered following the toxic workplace controversy that was first reported in July last year. It all started after Buzzfeed reported accounts of several of the show’s former and current staff members who confronted “racism, fear and intimidation” on the set. It seems this controversy has had quite an effect on the show's ratings. As per New York TImes' Nielsen ratings, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost a million followers since the host made an apology whilst opening the new season.

According to the Nielson ratings reported by NYT, The Ellen DeGeneres Show reported 1.5 million viewers in the last six months which has been a steep decline from 2.6 million that the show saw during the same period last year. It has also been reported that loss of viewers includes a 38 percent decline in her core audience.

With the recent drop, Ellen now finds herself competing with shows such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rachael Ray Show, Tamron Hall whose viewership ranges between 1-1.5 million. After multiple reports claiming a toxic environment on Ellen's show came out, the host opened her new season with a six-minute apology, taking responsibility for the events. Ellen said, "I know that I am in a position of privilege and power. I take responsibility for what happens at my show… We have had a lot of conversations the last few weeks…we have made the necessary changes. Today, we are starting a new chapter", via Just Jared.

While the show goes through a period of uncertainty, Ellen has managed to strike a new deal with Discovery channel for developing and producing specials. As a part of the deal's first project, Ellen will narrate and executive produce a documentary.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres rushes wife Portia de Rossi to hospital under 'lot of pain', undergoes appendicitis surgery

Share your comment ×