Ellen DeGeneres wins big at People’s Choice Awards; Thanks fans for support during tough times in her speech

Ellen DeGeneres recently won an award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards and thanked her fans through her acceptance speech. Scroll down to see what she said.

Ellen DeGeneres won big at People’s Choice Awards 2020! The 62-year-old The Ellen DeGeneres Show host won the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15). In her acceptance speech, Ellen said she was incredibly grateful for the award while saying she was accepting it on behalf of her staff and crew.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” Ellen shared. “I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time.” She continued, “I love them all…I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day.” Ellen also went on to thank all of her fans for their support.

Watch her full speech below:

“I know [where] this award comes from — thank you to the people,” Ellen said. “Thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me, I can’t tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it’s more than I could possibly tell you, especially now.” If you have missed the news from over the summer, Ellen had faced allegations of toxic on-set behaviour, and in the past several months she has taken steps with her staff to rectify things.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS dominates with 4 wins; Justin Bieber & Taylor Swift also triumph

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×