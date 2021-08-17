Ellen DeGeneres wishes Portia de Rossi on 13th wedding anniversary: I'm the luckiest girl in the world

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are often giving couple goals and the duo recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. After tying the knot on August 16, 2008, Ellen and Portia have been one of Hollywood's most loved couples. The talk show host recently took to Instagram to wish her wife Portia on their anniversary with a heartfelt message.

In the anniversary tribute for her wife, Ellen called herself to be the "luckiest" girl as she wrote, "Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you." The sweet caption was written alongside an adorable photo of the duo where they are spending some quality time together. While the post received a lot of love from Ellen's fans, a few of her friends also commented to wish the couple on their anniversary.

Check out Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's anniversary posts here:

Kris Jenner left a sweet comment to wish Ellen and Portia on their wedding anniversary as she wrote, "Happiest Anniversary we loveeeeee you both very much!!!" and added a string of heart emojis.

Also, producer Jeannie Klisiewicz left a comment on Ellen's post saying, "There is no greater gift than living life with the one you love. Happy anniversary!!!!"

Portia also shared a series of photos on her Instagram account to wish Ellen and wrote, "13 years ago I married the love of my life. And it just keeps getting better." Portia's post received several warm wishes from their close friends including Courteney Cox who wrote, "Happy Anniversary" also, Rita Wilson wished the duo saying, "Congratulations you two!!!!"

