Ellen DeGeneres wraps filming final episode of her talk show; Pens an emotional message

The series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show concludes shooting. Ellen debuted in 2003 and is one of the most popular talk shows on television. Interviews with Hollywood's elite, audience members dancing it out, and a slew of prize giveaways have all been featured on the show.

Former Ellen staffers said that the talk programme fostered a hostile work environment, which made news in 2020. Following the allegations, DeGeneres issued a long apology, and the show underwent significant adjustments behind the scenes. Last year, DeGeneres stated that season 19 of The Ellen Show will be the last season. She told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the scandal was not the reason behind the decision.

However, the well-known talk show host has now signed off. DeGeneres announced on Twitter that shooting for the last episode of The Ellen Show had concluded. DeGeneres commented on how much has changed throughout the show's tenure in her message. Ellen's series finale will be broadcast on May 26th, and the talk show presenter extended her appreciation to her viewers. Read her full emotional note below:

Meanwhile, DeGeneres commemorated the 25th anniversary of her previous sitcom's memorable coming-out episode on Thursday's broadcast of the talk show. "Look at me now," DeGeneres said as she reflected on her experience. As per PEOPLE, DeGeneres didn't only come out as gay on April 30, 1997; her character on the ABC smash series Ellen did as well. The episode titled The Puppy Episode was taped in front of a live audience at the time.

