Ellen Pompeo DEFENDS Grey's Anatomy's send off for Alex Karev: It pays homage to those incredible first years

Ellen Pompeo is coming out in defense of Grey's Anatomy's controversial send-off for Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) as fans are miffed with the shocking revelation. Read below to know what Ellen had to share on the same through her Instagram post.

*SPOILER ALERT* You've been warned! Grey's Anatomy loyalists were in for a rude awakening when they found out what the long-running series' makers had in mind while giving the beloved OG 5 character Alex Karev the 'perfect' send-off! It was revealed through a voiceover cameo by Justin Chambers that Alex had left everything, including now ex-wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) to reunite with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their surprise twins Eli and Alexis. Karev also left his share of the hospital to Jo to live with Izzie instead.

This shocker of a send-off left fans stumped with the majority opposing the creative decision and instead, hoping for Alex to rather die! However, taking a stance for the team is Ellen Pompeo, who is the sole OG 5 member standing as Meredith Grey, who took to her Instagram page to not only share a heartwarming tribute video celebrating Meredith and Alex's beautiful friendship but also defended the controversial send-off. "Hi, here I go again ... Thank YOU! You are truly the best most passionate most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you, we got to make great tv... because of you, we got to make television history!," Ellen began her post.

"I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are and let’s face it... without the lows there would be no dancing it out or celebrating this incredible experience we call life. Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send-off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character. For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline. It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing," Pompeo added.

"So let’s not be sad. As our fearless leader DA always says let’s PULL UP and celebrate the actors the writers and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week. No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going.....That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. Xo E," Ellen assured Grey's Anatomy fans.

