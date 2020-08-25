  1. Home
Ellen Pompeo gets candid about watching herself age from 33 to 50 on Grey’s Anatomy: It’s not so fun

Ellen Pompeo recently spoke to Dax Shepard and revealed how she really feels about watching herself age on her hit 15-year-old show Grey’s Anatomy. Scroll down to see what she said.
Veteran actress Ellen Pompeo is opening up about her 15-year gig on Grey’s Anatomy and what it has been like to watch herself age on the show. The 50-year-old actress is the latest guest on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast and she opened up about heading into season 17 of the medical drama series. Ellen said that watching herself age “from 33 to 50 on-screen is not so fun.” “You really see [the difference] because I’m in the same clothes [playing] the same character. So the way I see myself ageing — it’s a motherf–ker,” she added.

 

Ellen also discussed how long she thinks she’ll remain on the show. “I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine,” she said. “Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point… [and] leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there.”

 

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Ellen spoke in detail about her decision to not leave Grey’s Anatomy. During an episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, Ellen shared that she's made choices to stay on the show as for her, a healthy home was more important than career. Since she didn't grow up with a "particularly happy childhood", the actress wanted to complete a happy home life with her great husband Chris Ivery and their three beautiful children - Eli, 3, Sienna, 5 and Stella, 10. "And so I made a decision to make money, and not chase creative acting roles. I don't like chasing anything ever and acting to me, in my experience, was a lot of chasing," the 50-year-old actress confessed, via People.

 

