Ellen Pompeo HEARTBROKEN over Justin Chambers leaving Grey's Anatomy; Check out her reaction

Justin Chambers is all set to leave Grey's Anatomy. The actor has played Alex Karev on the show for sixteen seasons. His exit has left fans with shattered hearts. Ellen Pompeo echoes the emotion.

For 16 long seasons, Grey's Anatomy fans have watched Meredith Grey and Alex Karev go through thick and thin. However, it was recently announced that Justin Chambers is leaving Grey's Anatomy. The regular actor of the Shonda Rhimes show, who essayed the role of Alex, confirmed his exit in a statement to Deadline. "There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said in the statement.

Following the announcement, Grey's Anatomy fans took to Twitter to express their heartbreak over their favourite character's exit. Several fans showered the actor with love as he prepares to bid the show goodbye. Ellen Pompeo joined the fans to express her heartbreak over Justin's exit. The actress, who plays the lead on the show, shared a tweet reporting Justin's exit and said, "Truer words have never been spoken" adding a broken heart emoji.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Justin confessed he had been thinking about moving on from the ABC show a while now. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time," he said in the statement. With the 16th season into play, Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama TV with consistent ratings.

