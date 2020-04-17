Ellen Pompeo hints at a Coronavirus based episode on Grey's Anatomy; Says 'gave it a thought'

Ellen Pompeo aka Dr. Meredith Grey has revealed during an interview with Variety that she thought of an episode on the show, which would be based on the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

Ellen Pompeo aka Dr. Meredith Grey has revealed during an interview with Variety that she thought of an episode on the show, which would be based on the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The 50-year-old actress who often gets mistaken as a real doctor owing to her role and how much time she has played the character of Dr Meredith Grey says that she is open to the idea of having an episode on the show, which showcases the characters dealing with the COVID-19 scare.

Ellen Pompeo goes on to say that the show does not intend to get political here, but she does point out that while she was watching the news for the latest update on the Coronavirus situation, she came across a video clip of former President Barack Obama. She adds further that Obama had previously warned the US citizens that a pandemic will occur in the future, but he was not granted the budget to prepare for such a situation like that. Ellen Pompeo aka Dr. Meredith further reveals that she knew the United States was not prepared for a pandemic.

In a video the actress had released in March, she thanked all the nurses, doctors and frontline health workers who were battling the COVID-19 crisis on the forefront. The show, in its 16th season now, had to cut short it's filming due to the Coronavirus outbreak. There are news reports which state that the pandemic could inspire a new storyline that would incorporate the current COVID-19 crisis.

