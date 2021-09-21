Ellen Pompeo hints at Grey’s Anatomy ENDING; Jokes ‘I’ve been trying to get away for years’

After multiple fan theories of Grey’s Anatomy ending, Ellen Pompeo recently revealed what the future holds for the long-running medical drama. For the unversed, the last season of the show brought back several fan favourites including Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, Eric Dane, and Sarah Drew. Some viewers speculated that ABC’s long-running medical drama may be reaching the end of its run. Now, Pompeo, who made an appearance at the Emmy’s tonight, confirmed rumours and suggested that the theories about the show aren’t “far off” from reality.

While talking to ET, Ellen said, “They’re not far off, I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.” Pompeo, 51, also noted that creatively, as long as there’s something to do, there will be an incentive to keep the show’s legacy going for as long as possible. “Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” Pompeo said.

Speaking about season 17, where her character Meredith Grey was seen battling effects from COVID-19 and spending a significant portion of the season in a coma, Ellen said: “We had to work around COVID obviously and so we had to be creative and think of ways to keep the show going and still be safe. The coma was one and then the beach and the dream sequences was another and of course, bringing back people who had passed on to the other side. I think it just resonates with people right? Everyone wants to have one last conversation with someone they’ve lost,” she said.

When ET asked about the show’s definite end, Pompeo politely declined to comment but did say, “I’m not really supposed to say anything about it. I don’t want to be disrespectful to people I’ve promised things to.”

