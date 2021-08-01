Ellen Pompeo on husband Chris Ivery's reaction to Grey's Anatomy steamy scenes: It was really hard for him

While Grey's Anatomy fans couldn't get enough of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Sheperd's (Patrick Dempsey) chemistry, it seems Pompeo's husband had a rather different reaction to it. During her recent interview on Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, the Grey's Anatomy star opened up about how her husband, Chris Ivery dealt with her intimate scenes on the show. Pompeo and Dempsey's palpable chemistry seemed to have been a problem for Ivery at the start.

Revealing his reaction to the show's intimate scenes involving her, Ellen said, "Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into." Adding on about how Ivery reacted to her steamy scenes from the show at the beginning of their relationship, Pompeo quipped, "I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, ‘This is not what I signed up for. You’re kissing a guy — You go to work and make out with that. I like Patrick and everything, he’s a good dude, but like really?'", via US Weekly.

Considering how hugely successful Grey's Anatomy has been, Pompeo was often stalked by the paparazzi and the actress revealed how that was another issue that her husband Chris had to get used to. Talking about his initial response to it, she said, "It was a lot for him at first. He was really a trooper, I have to say."

Despite these obstacles at the beginning, Pompeo and Ivery managed to cruise through and have been successfully married since 2007. The duo also shares three kids, Stella, 11, Sienna, 6, and Eli, 4 together.

