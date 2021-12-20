Ellen Pompeo ready to exit Grey’s Anatomy? Actress already ideated Meredith Grey’s final episode

While Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has agreed that the series will end after the main lead Ellen Pompeo decides to retire from the show, but the actress is now reportedly having a tough time convincing everyone to end the show! Back in 2020, Ellen told Variety: “I didn’t ever think that I would stay on the show this long. It happened, and here I am. It’s been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor. So I thought that it wasn’t the road less traveled, to stay on a television show for this many years, but actually it is the road less traveled. And so, that’s been ironic.” Although she said she has “no expectations” from the show’s end, she has an idea in mind for Meredith Grey’s final episode.

Back in January 2018, Pompeo also spoke to THR and opened up about her battle for equal pay on the series after 14 seasons. She also shared details of her negotiation with former costar Patrick Dempsey. (Dempsey exited the show in 2015 and returned for a multi-episode arc in 2020.) She told THR at the time: “They could always use him as leverage against me — ‘We don’t need you; we have Patrick’ — which they did for years. I don’t know if they also did that to him, because he and I never discussed our deals,” she recalled.

“There were many times where I reached out about joining together to negotiate, but he was never interested in that. At one point, I asked for USD5,000 more than him just on principle, because the show is Grey’s Anatomy and I’m Meredith Grey. They wouldn’t give it to me,” she added.

