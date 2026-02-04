Ellen Pompeo Reveals Chat With Grey’s Anatomy Co-star Eric Dane on His ASL Diagnosis: ‘Phone Rang 30 Seconds Later’

Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane have been friends for a long time. The two who crossed paths on the set of Grey’s Anatomy as Meredith Grey and Mark Sloan, remained pals even as his character met an end in 2012, while she has continued to appear on the show as a regular for multiple more years. Speaking at the ALS Network Champions for Cures & Care Gala via a pre-recorded message, as shared by PEOPLE, the actress recalled reaching out to him on learning about his diagnosis back in April 2025.

Eric Dane’s ALS diagnosis had Ellen Pompeo immediately offer help

Ellen Pompeo is opening up about the talk she had with Eric Dane after he revealed that he was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) back in early 2025. She recalled the very moment she decided to reach out, “As soon as I heard about his diagnosis, I texted him, and I said, ‘I’m here if you want to speak. And my phone rang 30 seconds later.”

The 56-year-old promised her dear friend that she would help him with "whatever you need, however I can help. I love you." In the message, she shared a personal note to the fellow on-screen doctor, "I’m really proud of you. I love you so much, and I am honored to get to speak about you today."

While neither Pompeo nor Dane was present in person at the event, with the latter having to cancel shortly before it began owing to his health, they connected via the video message displayed on the screen. The Good American Family star went on to revisit their first meeting as two young actors on the set of the Shonda Rhimes show and how he made her feel, "I remember when he came in as McSteamy and us having instant electric chemistry, and I immediately just fell in love with him." The 53-year-old played the skilled plastic surgeon from 2002 to 2012, after which his character only appeared in a cameo in 2021.

