Ellen Pompeo REVEALS 'no desire to act again' after Grey’s Anatomy wraps

Ellen Pompeo recently revealed on the Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast that she doesn't believe she'll look for additional acting opportunities once the long-running medical drama, Greys Anatomy comes to an end. "I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," she admitted. "I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

Ellen said that acting was a profession for the young because of all the traveling and long days spent on set waiting for their cue. As per Just Jared she added, "The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," Pompeo continued. "Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

Interestingly, one thing Pompeo is looking forward to is starting her podcast, Tell Me, which will begin recording later this month. She believes that the initiative will serve as a "model for other ladies" who have the same mindset that she has. On top of the podcast, Pompeo teased, "I have a couple of really exciting things that I'm working on that I'm not quite ready to speak about yet, but I'm definitely working on my next chapters so to speak."

Meanwhile, Ellen will return to Grey's Anatomy for the upcoming 18th season, signing a new one-year deal with Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. According to Deadline, the actor, who also acts as a producer on the program, agreed to a one-year contract after lengthy negotiations.

