Ellen Pompeo REVEALS she's only watched a 'handful' of Grey's Anatomy episodes; Here's why

Despite spending over 15 years as the popular Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo reveals she hasn't seen much of Grey's Anatomy. During Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the 52-year-old actress discussed the ABC series with guest Martha Stewart, saying she's only watched a "handful" of it.

"This is my 18th season, and it's 392 episodes," Pompeo told Stewart, as per PEOPLE, admitting that she's "not even close" to watching or even remembering all the episodes. She further said, "I haven't really seen most of them, I've watched only a handful," she explained. "The few times I've directed, I've gone back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days."

Interestingly, ABC revealed last month that it has commissioned a 19th season of the renowned and longest-running primetime medical drama series. In the upcoming season, the record-breaking Shondaland series will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to lead the series.

However, cast members have come and gone throughout the years, with only Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. remaining for all 18 seasons. Despite Grey's renewal, Pompeo has been outspoken in recent months regarding the potential of the show's cancellation. The actress told Entertainment Tonight in September of last year that she's been "trying to get away for years." Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy will return for its winter debut on Thursday in a two-hour crossover at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

