Ellen Pompeo REVEALS why Denzel Washington and her got into a massive argument on Grey's Anatomy set

Ellen Pompeo is dishing out some major details about all the behind-the-scenes action from Grey's Anatomy on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo. In the recent episode, she revealed her on-set argument with Oscar winner Denzel Washington who directed an episode on the show. Pompeo revealed she even called him a motherf***er during their spat.

Denzel Washington served as a guest director on Grey's Anatomy for the season 12 episode titled The Sound of Silence and well let's just say there wasn't much silence on-set during the filming of this episode. According to Ellen who essays the lead role of Meredith Grey in the series, Washington and her got into an ugly spat after she improvised a line in the episode.

Recalling the incident, Pompeo stated that after she improvised a line during a scene, Washington went "ham on my ass." She said, "He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'" Adding on about how she responded, Pompeo said, "I was like, ‘Listen, motherf***er, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is."

The actress further revealed that Denzel had come on board because his wife was a huge fan of the show. She maintained that considering how big a movie star he is, he had no idea how TV works. Ellen stated that despite her having the "utmost respect" for him, the duo didn't get on without a fight while working together on the episode. Although looking back at it, Pompeo does agree that it was an "amazing experience" to work with Washington.

