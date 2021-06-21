Ellen Pompeo says 'can't please everyone' after a fan calls Grey's Anatomy Season 17 'trash'

Ellen Pompeo graciously responded to a tweet criticizing the latest season of Grey's Anatomy saying, "thanks for your feedback it matters."

Grey's Anatomy has been one of the longest-running series and while there are die-hard fans of the show, there are also others who haven't enjoyed the journey of Meredith Grey and her fellow doctors. After a Twitter user criticized the recently released season 17 of the show, the series' lead star Ellen Pompeo herself gave a befitting reply to the user as she spoke about the difficulty in maintaining a show that has so many expectations latched onto it.

Reacting to the recently concluded season 17, a Twitter user called it, "dumpster trash!" and further expressed his views saying, "I love the show but not this season." Pompeo took it upon herself to answer the user with a rather detailed message.

Ellen in response to the tweet wrote, "All good! Seventeen seasons we can't please everyone all the time...it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it…thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love." Pompeo ended her message with a folded hands emoji.

Ellen's response has won praises from her and Grey's fans for how graciously she handled the criticism. Not just that, in further comments on the post, Ellen also further defended the viewers' right to voice their problems with the show as she explained that there's no shade in it and admitted that she herself stuck to only one show till the very end and that it was the Sopranos.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy saw a lot of guest appearances from actors who have departed the show including Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd. It also happened to be the last season for actor Jesse Williams who announced his exit from the same.

