The Ellen Show's former DJ Tony Okungbowa REVEALS he did experience and feel the 'toxicity' as an employee

Amidst the drama surrounding the alleged toxic work culture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, former DJ Tony Okungbowa has broken his silence on Instagram about his work experience when he was employed on the talk show. Read below to know what the 52-year-old disc jockey had to share.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 05:00 pm
2020 has surely been a whirlwind year; Ellen DeGeneres could surely attest to that! It was a recent expose piece by Buzzfeed which saw one current and 10 former employees talk anonymously about the alleged toxic work culture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From racism to intimidation and even unjust termination, the allegations put forward were extremely severe and led to an immediate investigation by WarnerMedia. Many celebrities like Katy Perry and Kevin Hart have defended Ellen DeGeneres while former employee Tony Okungbowa, who fans of the talk show adored as DJ Tony, broke his silence over the workplace misconduct allegations.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old disc jockey shared his support towards his former colleagues and confessed how he did "experience and feel the toxicity of the environment" which overpowered The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Hey Guys, I hope you are all keeping safe out there during these trying times. I have been getting calls asking me about the Ellen Degeneres Show and I would like to address the time I spent there. I was on-air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013," Tony began his IG post.

"While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," Okungbowa concluded while sharing a photo of himself from his talk show days.

Check out Tony Okungbowa's IG post addressing the toxic work culture allegations on The Ellen DeGeneres Show HERE.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres breaks silence on toxic work culture allegations in letter to her staff: We have to be mindful

What do you have to say about Tony Okungbowa's remarks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Let us know your views in the comment section below.

