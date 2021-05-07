Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling REVEALS the gender and name of their newborn baby

Ellie Goulding recently gave birth to her son on May 2nd. The singer and her husband Caspar Jopling recently revealed the gender and name of their baby.

The British singer Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling recently revealed the name of their child after welcoming him just a few days ago! The 34-year-old pop icon and the 29-year-old former art dealer previously shared the announcement of their son’s birth on 2nd May, and now via an announcement to The Times on May 6, the couple revealed his name to be Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

Goulding had confirmed that she was expecting her first baby with husband Caspar in February this year with an adorable post. Confirming that she has now given birth on May 2nd, Caspar took to Instagram to reveal the news and also inform fans about Ellie and the baby's condition. Goulding's husband shared an Instagram story saying, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful." The 29-year-old first shared the news of his wife giving birth in the most creative manner as he shared a screenshot of a Google search about the “world population 2021” and crossed out the number, and added a number to include their new child.

Caspar further addressed privacy concerns as he wrote, "I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x."

The couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in August 2019. The couple got engaged in 2018 after dating for 18 months. The couple had announced that they were expecting on their first wedding anniversary.

