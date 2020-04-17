Ellie Goulding decides to go ahead with the release of her new album in June

Ellie Goulding is all set to drop her new album after a gap of 5 years and has decided not to postpone its June release despite the pandemic.

Ellie Goulding has no plans of slowing down! Last month, she dropped the music video of her new single Worry About Me, which received over 10 million views and now the songstress is gearing up for her 4th studio album's release scheduled in June 2020. After Delirium in fall 2015, Ellie Goulding will be releasing her new album in 2020, after 5 long years. While many music events and concerts have been postponed in view of rising Coronavirus cases across the globe, Ellie has decided not to delay the June release date of her untitled album.

The 33-year-old singer is quarantining with her husband Caspar Jopling at their cottage in Oxford and she's been working on the promotions of her new album while at home. She spends an hour every day trying to write, an hour reading, and an hour playing the guitar or the piano each day, Ellie told the Vanity Fair. Talking about her 5-year break, she also said, "Somebody said the other day, ‘Oh, you must be having a nice break.’ But I kind of had a break before the lockdown. I was just doing my own thing. Now I have all this energy and nowhere to direct it."

"I’m just going to release this new music and if people out there happen to be fans, they’ve got a new album to listen to. I’ve stopped being preoccupied with it," Ellie revealed. Ellie Goulding's passion for music is evident as the singer has been trying out new songs and music even during her time in quarantine. Ellie released several singles like Flux, Sixteen, Do You Remember, Worry About Me, Hollow Crown and few others in 2019 but revealed that no collaborations will be a part of her album's tracklist. While the details about her new album are limited, we know that it is slated for June 5, 2020 release.

Also Read: Ellie Goulding joins a charity to give 400 phones to the homeless

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×