Ellie Goulding gets candid about keeping her pregnancy a SECRET; Says she ‘needed that space to process’

Singer and new mother Ellie Goulding recently opened up and revealed why she kept her pregnancy hidden for as long as 30 weeks. Scroll down to see what she said.

British singer Ellie Goulding recently got candid about her pregnancy. During a chat with The Telegraph, the 34-year-old singer explained why she waited until she was “30 weeks pregnant” to publicly announce her pregnancy. “I needed time to get my head around it. Last year I released an album and I’d finished writing a book,” Ellie shared, who released her latest album Brightest Blue in July 2020, and will be releasing her fitness guide Calmer, Fitter, Stronger in September.

“Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband’s big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house,” Ellie continued. “Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something – I’d also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs!”

Ellie announced back in February that she and husband Caspar Jopling were expecting their first child together, after learning she was pregnant back in August. “I needed that space to process what was happening,” Ellie added. “I’ve always defined myself as a touring musician. That’s who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn’t in my mind frame, I’ve never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood.” For the unversed, Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a decadent ceremony in 2019, after the couple got engaged in 2018, when Caspar presented Ellie with a stunning vintage engagement ring.

